Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 106.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 16,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Proequities Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 51,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.52.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

