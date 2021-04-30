Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Takes $99,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CRM. Loop Capital upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Macquarie lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.06.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total transaction of $1,198,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $234.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $155.08 and a 1 year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.