J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 39.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 48,699,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,440,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,179 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,763,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907,111 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,193,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,062,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,004 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 143.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,735,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $988,953,000 after purchasing an additional 11,631,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 16,176,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,586,000 after buying an additional 265,460 shares during the period.

VWO stock opened at $53.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.84 and a 12-month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

