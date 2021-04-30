Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 573 iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,367,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Private Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $227.99 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $117.18 and a twelve month high of $234.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.85.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

