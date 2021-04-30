Mascoma Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 785 American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 785 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American Express by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,982,300 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,811,510,000 after acquiring an additional 377,871 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,740,430 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,056,805,000 after purchasing an additional 77,624 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth $816,426,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,350,632 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $646,945,000 after buying an additional 41,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after buying an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $131.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on American Express from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.33.

In other news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP opened at $154.63 on Friday. American Express has a 52-week low of $76.00 and a 52-week high of $155.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.71. The company has a market capitalization of $124.21 billion, a PE ratio of 38.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. American Express’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.2%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

