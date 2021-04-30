J. W. Coons Advisors LLC Has $258,000 Stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,452,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,711,141,000 after purchasing an additional 34,336 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,067,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,479,575,000 after acquiring an additional 92,049 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,085,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,122,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,913 shares during the period. Ownership Capital B.V. lifted its holdings in ANSYS by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,391,636 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,959,000 after purchasing an additional 306,306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,262,955 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $459,462,000 after purchasing an additional 142,324 shares during the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.00, for a total value of $1,318,616.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,346,099. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock valued at $7,221,645. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $371.80 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.53 and a 1 year high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.12 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.42. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $627.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ANSS. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on ANSYS from $413.00 to $392.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.56.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

