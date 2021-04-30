BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.31

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 369370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.

BNPQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $12.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. BNP Paribas had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 16.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BNP Paribas SA will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.77%.

BNP Paribas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

