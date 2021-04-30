BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Hits New 12-Month High at $32.31

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.31 and last traded at $32.29, with a volume of 369370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.37.
BNPQY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded BNP Paribas from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BNP Paribas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $81.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.67.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.77%.
BNP Paribas Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BNPQY)
BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.
