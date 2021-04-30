Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.30

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 85792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.
A number of research firms have issued reports on USNZY. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69.
About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY)
Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.
