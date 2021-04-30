Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.30

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.30 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 85792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.11.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USNZY. Bradesco Corretora raised shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $2.69.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.021 dividend. This is a boost from Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s previous annual dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais (OTCMKTS:USNZY)

Usinas SiderÃºrgicas de Minas Gerais SA manufactures and markets flat steel products in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Mining and Logistics, Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets. It extracts and process iron ore, such as pellet and sinter feed and, granulated iron ore; develops steel product solutions; and operates as a distribution center and trading company.

Read More: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.