Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.14

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.14 and last traded at $21.83, with a volume of 330569 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDMO. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Avid Bioservices has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -217.50 and a beta of 2.36.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Avid Bioservices news, Director Mark R. Bamforth bought 126,000 shares of Avid Bioservices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $2,290,680.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 8,222 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. 58.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avid Bioservices Company Profile

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

