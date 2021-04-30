Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) Price Target Cut to $39.00

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

NASDAQ DISCK opened at $32.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.52. Discovery has a one year low of $16.80 and a one year high of $66.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day moving average is $32.73.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share.

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total transaction of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 70,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discovery by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Discovery by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 55,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

