Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AUY stock opened at $4.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Yamana Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.59 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0263 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.92%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. Barclays raised Yamana Gold from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Yamana Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.65.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.