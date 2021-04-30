DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set a market outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DigitalOcean has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $58.20.

NASDAQ DOCN opened at $43.08 on Monday. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $36.65 and a 12-month high of $46.35.

In related news, major shareholder Access Industries Holdings Llc purchased 2,127,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $47.00 per share, with a total value of $99,999,973.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

