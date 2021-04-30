Marathon Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Marathon Asset Management LLP lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 375,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,971 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.09% of Otis Worldwide worth $25,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $392,029,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 80.1% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 5,397,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400,001 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,660,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,801 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $78,320,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP increased its position in Otis Worldwide by 607.0% during the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 974,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 836,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

OTIS stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. This is a boost from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

