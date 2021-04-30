Denali Advisors LLC Has $128,000 Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 89.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,400 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 661,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 28,949 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $398,000. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

NYSE MPW opened at $22.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The business had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

In other news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at $68,957,252.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.