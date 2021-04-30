Marathon Asset Management LLP Sells 11,849 Shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Marathon Asset Management LLP reduced its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,827,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,849 shares during the quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $16,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TV. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,029,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,543,000 after buying an additional 83,800 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter worth about $780,000. Scharf Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 133,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 24,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

TV has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1 year low of $4.73 and a 1 year high of $13.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.60.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.06%. Research analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

