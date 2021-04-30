Kanawha Capital Management LLC Has $535,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares during the quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 161.2% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Duke Energy by 166.0% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

NYSE DUK opened at $99.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $77.58 and a 52 week high of $101.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total transaction of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

