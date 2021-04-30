Denali Advisors LLC Has $730,000 Stock Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) by 123.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Phibro Animal Health worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 208,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 25,869 shares in the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 628,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,740,000 after purchasing an additional 156,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.15. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a 12-month low of $16.27 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The firm has a market cap of $988.67 million, a PE ratio of 23.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 23.70%. The company had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other news, COO Larry Lee Miller sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $458,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

About Phibro Animal Health

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

