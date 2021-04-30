Denali Advisors LLC Grows Position in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,329,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,673,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 42,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $16.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other news, VP Justin Clair sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $161,834.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $912,684.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $166,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,483.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,840 shares of company stock valued at $398,244. Corporate insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties stock opened at $24.84 on Friday. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The company has a market cap of $514.98 million, a PE ratio of 17.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 23rd. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

