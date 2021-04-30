Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Holdings Trimmed by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $410,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $2,527,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 19.5% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,317 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.51, for a total transaction of $559,578.67. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,472.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total value of $168,003.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,911.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $242.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $257.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.31.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $267.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.94. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $153.72 and a 52 week high of $269.95.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

