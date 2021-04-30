Denali Advisors LLC Buys 6,900 Shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) by 507.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,260 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,900 shares during the quarter. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meridian Bancorp were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBSB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 503.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 373,605 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,567,000 after acquiring an additional 311,721 shares in the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,743,000. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,361,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Meridian Bancorp by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,900,604 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $58,157,000 after buying an additional 84,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Meridian Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $1,071,000. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EBSB opened at $22.41 on Friday. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $22.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Meridian Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

EBSB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

