Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Shares Sold by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 82.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 34,100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 6,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 10,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Copart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 9,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock valued at $34,139,949 over the last ninety days. 12.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CPRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens upgraded Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Copart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $125.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Copart, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.28 and a 52-week high of $130.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.82.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $617.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.64 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

