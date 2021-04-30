BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lessened its holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XEC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $74,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,940 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 400.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $24,816,000 after purchasing an additional 529,380 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 198.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 682,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,607,000 after purchasing an additional 454,253 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,044,254 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,170,000 after purchasing an additional 330,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,558,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

XEC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.42.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Also, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,716,064.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XEC opened at $67.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.27, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The company’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

Cimarex Energy Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.