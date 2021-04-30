The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,384 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 12,216 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Gordon Haskett reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.92.

In other The TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,608.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TJX opened at $71.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $86.13 billion, a PE ratio of 119.04, a P/E/G ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.52 and a 52-week high of $71.49.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 38.95%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

