Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA

San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $67,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,835,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Curet Myriam sold 875 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $866.44, for a total transaction of $758,135.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,580.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,800 shares of company stock valued at $35,386,126. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $863.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $102.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.32, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $492.00 and a 52 week high of $893.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $769.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $761.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Oppenheimer upgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

