Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Purchased by BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $158.01 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.09 and a 52 week high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $58.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.90.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is 56.21%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ADI shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.92.

In other Analog Devices news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 6,058 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $982,365.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,927,109.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,396 shares of company stock worth $9,869,038 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Story: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.