The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 76.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 6,353 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in The Boeing by 0.9% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $235.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.89 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.17 and its 200-day moving average is $214.55.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.70) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark dropped their target price on The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.17.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

