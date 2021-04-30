Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $549,000 in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 20,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,000,000.

NYSEARCA IBDS opened at $26.90 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $25.50 and a one year high of $27.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.21.

