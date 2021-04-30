Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in 8X8 were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in 8X8 by 152.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $28,368.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 6,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $242,232.45. Insiders sold a total of 18,619 shares of company stock valued at $633,361 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EGHT stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.54. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $39.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.85 million. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 36.15% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%. 8X8’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGHT. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of 8X8 from $18.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of 8X8 from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of 8X8 from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 8X8 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

