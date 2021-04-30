Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

ET has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.

NYSE:ET opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.40 and a beta of 2.54.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). Energy Transfer had a positive return on equity of 8.23% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $10.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

