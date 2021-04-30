Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) was upgraded by equities researchers at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.
ET has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.73.
NYSE:ET opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. Energy Transfer has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $9.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.40 and a beta of 2.54.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.4% in the first quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 54,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 36,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 13.5% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 12,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Energy Transfer by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Energy Transfer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 19,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.
About Energy Transfer
Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.
