Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Expected to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Masco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the construction company will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Masco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Masco in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.18.

Shares of Masco stock opened at $64.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.50. Masco has a 52 week low of $38.98 and a 52 week high of $65.29. The company has a market cap of $16.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. Masco’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Insiders sold 54,075 shares of company stock worth $3,080,977 over the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,448,000 after acquiring an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $207,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,478,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,062,000 after purchasing an additional 492,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in Masco by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,476,347 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,955,000 after acquiring an additional 41,583 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

