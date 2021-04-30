Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.14 Per Share

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – DA Davidson issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Enterprise Financial Services in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ FY2021 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

Shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $49.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47 and a beta of 1.28. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.08. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 8.61%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director John S. Eulich bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,525.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,798.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Sanborn sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,214 shares in the company, valued at $4,960,464.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,000 shares of company stock worth $7,126,560. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 1.0% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 49,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, agricultural, and consumer loans.

