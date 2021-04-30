SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) to an overweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $350.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $325.00.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on SBA Communications in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SBA Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a buy rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SBA Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $319.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC opened at $298.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,987.07 and a beta of 0.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $279.29 and its 200-day moving average is $278.68. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $548.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.14) earnings per share. SBA Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $297,815,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 111.9% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 732,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,356,000 after buying an additional 386,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,456,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares during the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,633,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 526,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,537,000 after buying an additional 128,963 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

