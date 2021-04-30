FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Tokuyama Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:TKYMY)

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Tokuyama in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tokuyama’s FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Tokuyama from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS TKYMY opened at $12.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.90. Tokuyama has a 52-week low of $10.60 and a 52-week high of $13.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Tokuyama Company Profile

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates in four segments: Chemicals, Specialty Products, Cement, and Life & Amenity. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, isopropyl alcohol, chlorinated solvents, and hydrogen.

