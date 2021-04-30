FY2023 EPS Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Capstone Mining in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.58 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.25 price objective on the stock.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The mining company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$193.03 million for the quarter.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.65 to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Capstone Mining from C$4.25 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on Capstone Mining to C$4.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 target price on shares of Capstone Mining in a report on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Capstone Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$5.24.

CS stock opened at C$5.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$4.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of C$2.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39. Capstone Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.48 and a 1-year high of C$5.84.

In other Capstone Mining news, Director Richard Norman Zimmer sold 58,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.35, for a total transaction of C$252,360.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,069 shares in the company, valued at C$335,250.15. Also, insider George Leslie Brack sold 121,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.27, for a total transaction of C$516,854.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,678,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,165,545.20. In the last quarter, insiders sold 641,183 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,706.

Capstone Mining Company Profile

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

