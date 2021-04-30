FY2022 EPS Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a report released on Wednesday, April 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will earn $16.61 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $15.98.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $1.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 3.08%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ABG. Truist Securities raised their target price on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.89.

NYSE ABG opened at $204.12 on Friday. Asbury Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $88.74 and a fifty-two week high of $233.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $197.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABG. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 299.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 82,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,347,000 after buying an additional 61,523 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $333,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,267,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, SVP Jed Milstein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $4,057,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,741 shares in the company, valued at $13,914,906.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,655 shares of company stock worth $5,393,962 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

