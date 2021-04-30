Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 31,147 Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 31,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,039,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.15% of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 363.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 130.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 176.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $37.23.

