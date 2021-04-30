Archford Capital Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,502 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Motco bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $49.37 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $49.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.35.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.