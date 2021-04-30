Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,357,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Shares of BSV stock opened at $82.29 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.03 and a 12-month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

