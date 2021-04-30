Archford Capital Strategies LLC Has $868,000 Stock Position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:MILN) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC owned 0.44% of Global X Millennials Thematic ETF worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Millennials Thematic ETF during the first quarter valued at about $474,000.

NASDAQ MILN opened at $42.24 on Friday. Global X Millennials Thematic ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.74.

