Icon Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 2.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,818,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,850,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,024 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,560,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,944,000.

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.64. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

