Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,191 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,234 shares during the quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Umpqua during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 39.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Umpqua in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Umpqua alerts:

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $18.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $8.88 and a 1 year high of $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $330.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.01 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,149 shares of company stock valued at $314,154 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet upgraded Umpqua from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.36.

Umpqua Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.