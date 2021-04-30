Foster & Motley Inc. Buys 10,730 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 57.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,730 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MS. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.15.

In other news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,449,274.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $83.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $35.53 and a 52 week high of $86.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $15.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.48 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

