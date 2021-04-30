Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. cut its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 109,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,248,000 after purchasing an additional 51,106 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,389 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

GD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.81.

Shares of GD stock opened at $190.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $121.67 and a 1-year high of $191.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.24.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

