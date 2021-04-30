Brokerages Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price at $263.68

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $256.48.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.98, for a total transaction of $249,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,231,411.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,034 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at $3,453,000. Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 9,548 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 32,393 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $234.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $248.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.10.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 47.50%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

