Photon Control (TSE:PHO) Hits New 12-Month High at $3.00

Shares of Photon Control (TSE:PHO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.00 and last traded at C$2.97, with a volume of 417808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.90.

PHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photon Control in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Photon Control in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$314.95 million and a P/E ratio of 23.15.

Photon Control Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of optical sensors and systems to measure temperature and position. The company offers temperature probes, such as photon fiber optic temperature sensor probes, single channel converters, and multichannel temperature converters; GaAs fiber optic temperature sensors; and multipoint temperature sensors.

