The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) Shares Down 5%

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)’s stock price fell 5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $32.45. 9,424 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 377,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AAN. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Aaron’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 15.82.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.63 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAN. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth $28,708,000. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $11,387,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 273.8% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 537,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,190,000 after acquiring an additional 393,692 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Aaron’s in the fourth quarter valued at $7,017,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in The Aaron’s by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 484,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,186,000 after acquiring an additional 342,719 shares in the last quarter.

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

