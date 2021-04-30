MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.03

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $36.03 and last traded at $35.45, with a volume of 12603 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of MacroGenics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $36.00) on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MacroGenics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.38 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.39). MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 204.31% and a negative return on equity of 65.84%. On average, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey Stuart Peters sold 21,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $576,348.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,243 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MacroGenics by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,823 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in MacroGenics by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 52,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,111,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

