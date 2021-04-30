PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.27-2.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.32. PNM Resources also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.270-2.370 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PNM. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a hold rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.63.

PNM stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. PNM Resources has a 1-year low of $34.24 and a 1-year high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm had revenue of $359.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.65%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

