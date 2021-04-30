CAE (NYSE:CAE) Sets New 1-Year High at $31.41

Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.41 and last traded at $31.38, with a volume of 4191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.02.

A number of research firms have commented on CAE. TD Securities boosted their target price on CAE from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CAE from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. CIBC upgraded CAE from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.62, a P/E/G ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average of $25.27.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $832.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.43 million. CAE had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAE. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in CAE by 1,518.1% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in CAE during the fourth quarter valued at $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.25% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile (NYSE:CAE)

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

