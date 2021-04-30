Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.48 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK opened at $32.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.04. Trustmark has a 12-month low of $20.08 and a 12-month high of $36.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is 37.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

In related news, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

